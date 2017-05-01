U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Moira Cobb with the 181st Force Support Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard shovels snow to clear a path for fellow Airmen Jan. 5, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 13:10
|Photo ID:
|3090165
|VIRIN:
|170105-Z-KW817-675
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
This work, Clearing a Path [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
