U.S. Airman assigned to the 181st Intelligence Wing, Indiana Air National Guard renders a salute to Col. Tamala Saylor, vice commander, 181st Intelligence Wing after he was awarded an Air Force Achievement medal Jan. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 13:10
|Photo ID:
|3090172
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-KW817-741
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medal Awarded [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT