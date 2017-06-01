U.S. Air Force Col. William Bray with the 181st Medical Group, Indiana Air National Guard assumes command of the 181st Medical Group during a change of command ceremony Jan. 6, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 13:10
|Photo ID:
|3090171
|VIRIN:
|170106-Z-KW817-724
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT