    Medical Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    Medical Group Change of Command

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lonnie Wiram 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Bray with the 181st Medical Group, Indiana Air National Guard assumes command of the 181st Medical Group during a change of command ceremony Jan. 6, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Lonnie Wiram)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 13:10
    Photo ID: 3090171
    VIRIN: 170106-Z-KW817-724
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

