(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Unit cohesion goes amphibious [Image 1 of 5]

    Unit cohesion goes amphibious

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Lt. Col. David W. Bass (left) presents a trophy to Capt. Michael Skalicky (Right). The trophy was awarded to Alpha Co. with 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion for winning the unit’s cohesion competition that took place at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 6, 2017.(Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 10:33
    Photo ID: 3089954
    VIRIN: 170106-M-DL117-110
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unit cohesion goes amphibious [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Unit cohesion goes amphibious
    Unit cohesion goes amphibious
    Unit cohesion goes amphibious
    Unit cohesion goes amphibious
    Unit cohesion goes amphibious

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT