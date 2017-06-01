Lt. Col. David W. Bass (left) presents a trophy to Capt. Michael Skalicky (Right). The trophy was awarded to Alpha Co. with 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion for winning the unit’s cohesion competition that took place at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 6, 2017.(Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 10:33
|Photo ID:
|3089954
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-DL117-110
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unit cohesion goes amphibious [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
