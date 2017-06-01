Marines prepare for a tug of war competition at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 6, 2017. The competitions were part of team-building exercises organized to help build unit cohesion between the Marines of 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3089943
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-DL117-066
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unit cohesion goes amphibious [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
