Marines participate in a tug of war competition at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 6, 2017. The competitions were part of team-building exercises organized to help build unit cohesion between the Marines of 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3089941
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-DL117-027
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unit cohesion goes amphibious [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
