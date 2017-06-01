Marines participate in a stretcher relay-race as a part of a competition at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 6, 2017. The race was one of three events organized to help build unit cohesion between the Marines of 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion.. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 10:33
|Photo ID:
|3089947
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-DL117-073
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unit cohesion goes amphibious [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
