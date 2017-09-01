Culinary Specialist 3rd Class (SW) Alexandra Oletski, right, from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, observes Messlords celebrity chef Johnny Brava plating a burrito in the aft galley of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Three celebrity chefs worked alongside Ronald Reagan’s Culinary Specialists to prepare, cook, and serve more than 3000 specialty meals for the crew using only ingredients from the ship’s 21-day meal plan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

Date Taken: 01.09.2017
Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
Hometown: WHEAT RIDGE, CO, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170109-N-AC117-272 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.