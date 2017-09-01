170109-N-AC117-173

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW/IW) Ronald Rhodes, right, from Jackson, Mississippi, tastes “fire in the hole” macaroni and cheese with Messlords celebrity chef Johnny Brava in the aft galley of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Three celebrity chefs worked alongside Ronald Reagan’s Culinary Specialists to prepare, cook, and serve more than 3000 specialty meals for the crew using only ingredients from the ship’s 21-day meal plan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

