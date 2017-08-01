Winter Sled Challenge

Soldiers from Multinational Battle Group-East brave the cold to participate in a sledding competition on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 8. Each sled was an example of high-tech Army engineering, carefully constructed for speed, style and comfort. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

