Hitting the Slopes

Soldiers from Multinational Battle Group-East participate in a sledding competition on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 8. The Soldiers braved sub-zero temperatures to compete and were awarded points for speed, style and form. A winner has yet to be determined. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
