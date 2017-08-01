(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snow on Camp Bondsteel [Image 4 of 4]

    Snow on Camp Bondsteel

    KOSOVO

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    The foot of fresh powder dusting the hills of Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 8, is perfect for a sledding competition. Soldiers from Multinational Battle Group-East were awarded points for speed, style and form. A winner has yet to be determined. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow on Camp Bondsteel [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

