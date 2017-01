Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise

Medics with Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, cut clothing off of a patient during a medical evacuation training scenario near Wasta, S.D., Oct. 1, 2016. The training event put HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flight crews in realistic combat scenarios with simulated casualties to hone their life-saving skills.

