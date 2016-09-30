Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise

A medic with Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, places an IV in a fellow Soldier as a part of a medical evacuation training near Wasta, S.D., Oct. 1, 2016. The training is geared to be as realistic as possible so Soldiers are prepared when real medical emergencies occur.

