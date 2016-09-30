A medic with Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, places an IV in a fellow Soldier as a part of a medical evacuation training near Wasta, S.D., Oct. 1, 2016. The training is geared to be as realistic as possible so Soldiers are prepared when real medical emergencies occur.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 15:28
|Photo ID:
|3089355
|VIRIN:
|161001-Z-FO002-174
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|WASTA, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Carl A Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT