Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise

Soldiers from Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, load a patient onto a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation training mission near Wasta, S.D., Oct. 1, 2016. Medics secured patients to stretchers, transported them to the helicopter and simulated treatment during the flight.

