Members of Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, secure a patient during a medical evacuation training scenario near Wasta, S.D., Oct. 1, 2016. The training event put HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flight crews in realistic combat scenarios with simulated casualties to practice emergency medical care and flight operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 15:28
|Photo ID:
|3089346
|VIRIN:
|161001-Z-FO002-027
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|WASTA, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Carl A Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT