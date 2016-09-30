Date Taken: 09.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 15:28 Photo ID: 3089346 VIRIN: 161001-Z-FO002-027 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.13 MB Location: WASTA, SD, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Carl A Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.