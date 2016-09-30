(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise

    WASTA, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2016

    Photo by Spc. Carl A Johnson 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, secure a patient during a medical evacuation training scenario near Wasta, S.D., Oct. 1, 2016. The training event put HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flight crews in realistic combat scenarios with simulated casualties to practice emergency medical care and flight operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 15:28
    Photo ID: 3089346
    VIRIN: 161001-Z-FO002-027
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: WASTA, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Carl A Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise
    Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise
    Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise
    Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise
    Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise
    Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Flight crews hone life-saving skills during training exercise

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    South Dakota Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT