Arkansas National Guardsmen Provide Security

Sgt. Houston Ford, a Military Police Officer assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, 87th Troop Command Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, stands guard at an entryway to the 2017 National Guard Senior Commanders Forum held at the Professional Education Center on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday.

Date Taken: 01.06.2017
Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US