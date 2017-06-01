Spec. Johnathon Christensen, a Military Police Officer assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, 87th Troop Command Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, stands guard at a security checkpoint at the 2017 National Guard Senior Commanders Forum held at the Professional Education Center on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 15:27
|Photo ID:
|3089345
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-WE055-002
|Resolution:
|3851x2931
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen Provide Security [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT