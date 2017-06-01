Arkansas National Guardsmen Provide Security

Sgt. Travis Jackson (left) and Pvt. 1st Class Zachary Gates, Military Police Officers assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, 87th Troop Command Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, stand guard at a security checkpoint at the 2017 National Guard Senior Leaders Conference held at the Professional Education Center on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US