Sgt. Travis Jackson (left) and Pvt. 1st Class Zachary Gates, Military Police Officers assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, 87th Troop Command Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, stand guard at a security checkpoint at the 2017 National Guard Senior Leaders Conference held at the Professional Education Center on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 15:27
|Photo ID:
|3089357
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-WE055-003
|Resolution:
|4586x3091
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen Provide Security [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
