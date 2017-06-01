Spec. Arren Parker, a Military Police Officer assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, 87th Troop Command Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, stands guard at an entryway to the 2017 National Guard Senior Commanders Forum held at the Professional Education Center on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 15:27
|Photo ID:
|3089369
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-WE055-005
|Resolution:
|4679x3062
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen Provide Security [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
