    Pilots conduct Apache proficiency training [Image 1 of 6]

    Pilots conduct Apache proficiency training

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pilots assigned to the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard, conduct simulated air missions as part of a multi-day training event at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina Jan. 8, 2017. Aircrews practiced a series of simulated training exercises for front-seat and back-seat positions for the AH-64 Apache aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 15:25
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots conduct Apache proficiency training [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

