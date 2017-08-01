Pilots conduct Apache proficiency training

Pilots assigned to the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard, conduct simulated air missions as part of a multi-day training event at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina Jan. 8, 2017. Aircrews practiced a series of simulated training exercises for front-seat and back-seat positions for the AH-64 Apache aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

