(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taking charge of the skies: 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion conducts Air Mission Commander training

    Taking charge of the skies: 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion conducts Air Mission Commander training

    Photo By Capt. Jessica Donnelly | 1st Lt. John Capotosi gives his mission briefing during Air Mission Commander...... read more read more

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Story by Capt. Jessica Donnelly 

    59th Aviation Troop Command

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA - When multiple aircraft take to the skies, there is one person in charge of making the decisions that can determine the outcome of the mission. For this reason, it is critical for that pilot to be trained to take command of multiple crews and aircraft.

    Pilots with the South Carolina Army National Guard, 59th Aviation Troop Command, 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (ARB) completed Air Mission Commander (AMC) training Jan. 9-12, 2017, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina, in order to become more familiar and comfortable with making decisions for other aircraft, as well as their own.

    "When there's multiple aircraft in the air, someone has to be in charge," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. John McElveen, 1-151st ARB commander. "We put them in situations where they have to communicate and make decisions not only for their aircraft, but others too."

    The training included blocks of classroom instruction covering subjects such as route security, air assaults, personnel recovery, call for fire, risk assessments, rules of engagement, and many more. After the morning instruction, the pilot identified as the commander for the day received an operations and intelligence briefing based on the simulated mission. They then developed a plan to complete their mission and briefed the other crewmembers. Next, the flight crews would move to the aircraft simulators to execute the mission.

    U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Summey, South Carolina National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility 1 operations officer, explained, the simulators allow the instructors to be able to put the crews through different scenarios to see how the pilots react. The scenarios can be changed on the spot based on decisions made by the AMC. The instructors are watching to see if the AMC understands the necessary procedures and can command the group.

    "They are the ultimate decision maker," said Summey. "They are responsible for the overall flight and mission accomplishment."

    The overall purpose of the training is to develop the skill set of the pilot to be able to serve as an AMC, added Summey. Completion of the training does not fully qualify the pilot to serve as an AMC, but is used to familiarize them with what it is like to be in charge in those situations. It also gives the pilots the opportunity to make mistakes in a controlled environment. Additionally, the simulator gives the pilots an opportunity to learn new aircraft systems they have not previously flown with before using them in the air.

    "The simulator is great because it allows you to make decisions and mistakes to learn from and have more experienced pilots give advice," said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jenna Pitcher, 1-151st ARB, Delta Company commander and attendee of the AMC training. "It's a great learning tool."

    The training is important because as the AMC other people's lives are in your hands, explained McElveen.

    "This is a serious business we're in...any day we go out and fly, we may not come back. We have to take everything we do seriously," added McElveen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 16:09
    Story ID: 220247
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking charge of the skies: 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion conducts Air Mission Commander training, by CPT Jessica Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    South Carolina National Guard
    AH64
    simulator
    helicopter
    Apache
    training
    aviation
    National Guard
    SCNG
    Air Mission Commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT