Pilots assigned to the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard, conduct simulated air missions as part of a multi-day training event at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina Jan. 8, 2017. Aircrews practiced a series of simulated training exercises for front-seat and back-seat positions for the AH-64 Apache aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 15:26
|Photo ID:
|3089340
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-ID851-002
|Resolution:
|3026x2017
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pilots conduct Apache proficiency training [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
