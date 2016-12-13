Staff of the Boston Military Entrance Processing Station stand in front of the department crests in the newly retrofitted facility. The updates to the facility will improve the staff's ability to process potential recruits.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 18:29
|Photo ID:
|3089067
|VIRIN:
|161213-A-HE734-753
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff of Boston MEPS group photo [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Thomas Belton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
