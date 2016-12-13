Lt. Cmdr Lang addresses guests and visiting dignitaries in the grand reopening ceremony of the Boston Military Entrance Processing Station. The Boston MEPS reopened after several updates to infrastructure to better facilitate service member acquisition.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 18:29
|Photo ID:
|3089061
|VIRIN:
|161213-A-HE734-220
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
This work, Lt. Cmdr Lang addresses guests at Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Thomas Belton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
