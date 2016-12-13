Lt. Cmdr Lang addresses guests at Opening Ceremony

Lt. Cmdr Lang addresses guests and visiting dignitaries in the grand reopening ceremony of the Boston Military Entrance Processing Station. The Boston MEPS reopened after several updates to infrastructure to better facilitate service member acquisition.

