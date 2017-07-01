Boston MEPS Grand Reopening Ceremony

Military Entrance Processing Stations are the place where soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines start their careers in service to their nation. They take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, receive career counseling services, and undergo their initial medical pre-screens to ensure they are fit for service.

“These new command spaces will carry on the tradition of the Boston MEPS and United States Military Processing Command by processing the brightest and most talented future military members,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeanine A. Lang, commander of the Boston MEPS facility, in an address to the assembled guests and VIPs.

“The dedicated work of the employees and our accession partners ensures the continued success of the all-volunteer force through the successful testing, screening and processing of the more than 210,000 members of our Armed Forces,” said Stephanie Miller, Director of Military Accession Policy. “Rarely does the right leadership, resources and vision come together at the right time, and the Secretary of Defense has highlighted the importance of modernization efforts like these in information technology operations, testing initiatives and next generation medical capabilities.”

The MEPS mission is critical to maintaining the amount of readily available service members necessary for ready and resilient fighting force. The new MEPS facility is designed to maximize the potential of each applicant.

“The planning, design and architecture of the new MEPS interior, along with its equipment and services, are all designed to optimize the enlistment qualification process,” said Cmdr. Jed Espiritu, commander of the 2nd Battalion, USMEPCOM and New York MEPS commander. “This new state-of-the-art facility thus sets the conditions for the Boston MEPS to welcome our future military applicants in the very best way.”

The MEPS mission remains a vital aspect, if not an overlooked one, of the military entrance process. This MEPS facility is ready to evaluate military applicants with infrastructure designed to enhance the testing and analysis process in a specially designed and revitalized space.

