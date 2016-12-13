Stephanie Miller addresses assembled guests and VIPs during the grand reopening ceremony at the Boston Military Entrance Processing Station. Ms. Miller is the Director of Military Accession Policy and lauded the efforts of the Boston MEPS staff in the retrofit process.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 18:29
|Photo ID:
|3089064
|VIRIN:
|161213-A-HE734-534
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stephanie Miller gives speech at Boston MEPS [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Thomas Belton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT