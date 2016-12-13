(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stephanie Miller gives speech at Boston MEPS [Image 2 of 3]

    Stephanie Miller gives speech at Boston MEPS

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Belton 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Stephanie Miller addresses assembled guests and VIPs during the grand reopening ceremony at the Boston Military Entrance Processing Station. Ms. Miller is the Director of Military Accession Policy and lauded the efforts of the Boston MEPS staff in the retrofit process.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    This work, Stephanie Miller gives speech at Boston MEPS [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Thomas Belton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

