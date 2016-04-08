Warriors of the North prepare for school

Camille Edwards, 12, left, tries on personal protective equipment with the assistance of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Hastings, a combat arms instructor with the 319th Security Forces Squadron, right, August 4, 2016, at Liberty Square on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. Hastings was one of many volunteers who provided entertainment and education at the School Liaison Office back-to-school picnic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)
Warriors of the North celebrate the return of school
