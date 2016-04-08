Operation Homefront volunteer Taylor Zanotti, left, hands a backpack full of school supplies to Addison Washington, 7, and her mother U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angela Dotson, a chaplain's assistant with the 319th Air Base Wing, August 4, 2016, at Liberty Square on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. The School Liaison Office hosted a back-to-school picnic and the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade provided 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)
|08.04.2016
|01.07.2017 07:55
|3088609
|160804-F-LY635-0009
|3511x2508
|6.9 MB
|GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
This work, Warriors of the North celebrate the return of school [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Warriors of the North celebrate the return of school
