The School Liaison Office hosted a base-wide back-to-school picnic here August 4, 2016.



Families were able to come together for food, entertainment and education as the school year approaches. The event provided information on base services and provided children an opportunity to enjoy games with their future classmates.



Kelly Painter, 319th Air Base Wing school liaison officer, described the benefit of hosting this event.



“It’s a good opportunity for new families to meet other parents and get acquainted with the base,” said Painter.



Each child received a backpack filled with school supplies courtesy of the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade.



“It’s very rewarding seeing the help we can provide to the military families to offset the cost of going back to school,” said Darcy Clardy, a volunteer with Operation Homefront.



Students are scheduled to return to classes August 29, 2016.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2016 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 07:56 Story ID: 219490 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warriors of the North celebrate the return of school, by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.