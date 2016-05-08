(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warriors of the North celebrate the return of school

    Warriors of the North prepare for school

    Photo By Senior Airman Ryan Sparks | Camille Edwards, 12, left, tries on personal protective equipment with the assistance...... read more read more

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2016

    Story by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks 

    319th Air Base Wing

    The School Liaison Office hosted a base-wide back-to-school picnic here August 4, 2016.

    Families were able to come together for food, entertainment and education as the school year approaches. The event provided information on base services and provided children an opportunity to enjoy games with their future classmates.

    Kelly Painter, 319th Air Base Wing school liaison officer, described the benefit of hosting this event.

    “It’s a good opportunity for new families to meet other parents and get acquainted with the base,” said Painter.

    Each child received a backpack filled with school supplies courtesy of the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade.

    “It’s very rewarding seeing the help we can provide to the military families to offset the cost of going back to school,” said Darcy Clardy, a volunteer with Operation Homefront.

    Students are scheduled to return to classes August 29, 2016.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 07:56
    Story ID: 219490
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warriors of the North celebrate the return of school, by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    319 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT