    Warriors of the North celebrate the return of school [Image 2 of 3]

    Warriors of the North celebrate the return of school

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks 

    319th Air Base Wing

    The School Liaison Office hosted a back-to-school picnic with the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade at Liberty Square August 4, 2016, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. The event provided an opportunity for parents and children to meet other families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warriors of the North celebrate the return of school [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

