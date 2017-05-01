SecAF visits Malmstrom AFB for final time

Secretary of the Air Force Honorable Deborah Lee James poses for a photo with missileers at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Jan. 5, 2017. During her visit, James discussed improvements in morale, innovation and modernization with company grade officers in operations about what changes still need to be considered to improve the nuclear enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)

