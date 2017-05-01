SecAF visits Malmstrom AFB for final time

Secretary of the Air Force Honorable Deborah Lee James coins Master Sgt. Cory La Salle, 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron convoy response force section chief, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Jan. 5, 2017. During her visit, James discussed improvements in morale, innovation and modernization with enlisted Airmen from all squadrons and ranks to gain a better understanding on what areas and processes still need to be evaluated for positive change or more effective mission accomplishment from a tactical perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)
