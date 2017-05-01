SecAF visits Malmstrom AFB for final time

Capt. Cory Elder, 341st Operations Support Squadron intercontinental ballistic missile code controller, left, Secretary of the Air Force Honorable Deborah Lee James and Lt. Gen. Jack Weinstein, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, have a discussion at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Jan. 5, 2017. James hosted a discussion with company grade officers from all three missile squadrons and operations support squadrons to gain feedback on what improvements still need to be considered within the nuclear enterprise from a wing mission operations perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)

