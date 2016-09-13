F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story

Col. (Ret.) Joe Latham, previously an F-4 Phantom pilot from Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., stops Sept. 13, 2016, to reminisce next to the F-4 adorned with his name Sept. 13, 2016, at Holloman AFB’s Heritage Park. Latham’s visit was part of Holloman’s annual Phantom Society Tour where 160 aircraft enthusiasts, including veterans and non-veterans with aviation backgrounds, visit various base locations. The tour included an F-16 Fighting Falcon briefing and static display, travel to Holloman’s High Speed Test Track, the opportunity to view QF-4s and F-16s in flight, and a visit to Heritage Park to view displays of various aircraft historically stationed at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern)

Date Taken: 09.13.2016
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US