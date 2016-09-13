Col. (Ret.) Joe Latham, previously an F-4 Phantom pilot from Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., poses for a picture with an old photo as a first lieutenant in 1966, next to an F-4 adorned with his name Sept. 13, 2016, at Heritage Park, Holloman AFB. Latham’s visit was part of the annual Phantom Society Tour where 160 aircraft enthusiasts, including veterans and non-veterans with aviation backgrounds, toured The tour included an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display and briefing, travel to Holloman’s High Speed Test Track, the opportunity to view QF-4 Phantom IIs and F-16s in flight, and a visit to the base’s heritage park to view static displays of various aircraft historically stationed at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern)

Date Taken: 09.13.2016
This work, F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.