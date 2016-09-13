(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story [Image 3 of 8]

    F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    A QF-4 Phantom II taxis after arrival to Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Sept. 13, 2016, while two F-16 Fighting Falcons depart in front of 160 spectators participating in Holloman’s annual Phantom Society Tour. The tour enabled aircraft enthusiasts, including veterans and non-veterans with aviation backgrounds, to explore various base locations. The tour also included an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display and briefing, travel to Holloman’s High Speed Test Track, the opportunity to view QF-4 Phantom IIs and F-16s in flight, and a visit to the base’s heritage park to view static displays of various aircraft historically stationed at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 16:50
    Photo ID: 3088107
    VIRIN: 160913-F-YI823-006
    Resolution: 2484x1856
    Size: 253.69 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story

    TAGS

    ACC
    Holloman AFB
    media contest

