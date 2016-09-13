A QF-4 Phantom II taxis after arrival to Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Sept. 13, 2016, while two F-16 Fighting Falcons depart in front of 160 spectators participating in Holloman’s annual Phantom Society Tour. The tour enabled aircraft enthusiasts, including veterans and non-veterans with aviation backgrounds, to explore various base locations. The tour also included an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display and briefing, travel to Holloman’s High Speed Test Track, the opportunity to view QF-4 Phantom IIs and F-16s in flight, and a visit to the base’s heritage park to view static displays of various aircraft historically stationed at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 16:50
|Photo ID:
|3088107
|VIRIN:
|160913-F-YI823-006
|Resolution:
|2484x1856
|Size:
|253.69 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story
LEAVE A COMMENT