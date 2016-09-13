F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story

A QF-4 Phantom II taxis after arrival to Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Sept. 13, 2016, while two F-16 Fighting Falcons depart in front of 160 spectators participating in Holloman’s annual Phantom Society Tour. The tour enabled aircraft enthusiasts, including veterans and non-veterans with aviation backgrounds, to explore various base locations. The tour also included an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display and briefing, travel to Holloman’s High Speed Test Track, the opportunity to view QF-4 Phantom IIs and F-16s in flight, and a visit to the base’s heritage park to view static displays of various aircraft historically stationed at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern)

