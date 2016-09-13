F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story

Two QF-4 Phantom IIs fly in formation over Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. on Sept. 13, 2016, in front of 160 spectators participating in Holloman’s annual Phantom Society Tour. The tour enabled aircraft enthusiasts, including veterans and non-veterans with aviation backgrounds, to learn more about Holloman AFB’s aircraft and mission. The tour included an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display and briefing, travel to Holloman’s High Speed Test Track, the opportunity to view QF-4 Phantom IIs and F-16s in flight, and a visit to the base’s heritage park to view static displays of various aircraft historically stationed at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern)

