    F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story [Image 4 of 8]

    F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story

    NM, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Two QF-4 Phantom IIs fly in formation over Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. on Sept. 13, 2016, in front of 160 spectators participating in Holloman’s annual Phantom Society Tour. The tour enabled aircraft enthusiasts, including veterans and non-veterans with aviation backgrounds, to learn more about Holloman AFB’s aircraft and mission. The tour included an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display and briefing, travel to Holloman’s High Speed Test Track, the opportunity to view QF-4 Phantom IIs and F-16s in flight, and a visit to the base’s heritage park to view static displays of various aircraft historically stationed at Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 16:50
    Photo ID: 3088106
    VIRIN: 160913-F-YI823-005
    Resolution: 2376x3087
    Size: 279.96 KB
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F-4 pilot, MiG-21 Destroyer visits Holloman, tells story

    ACC
    Holloman AFB
    media contest

