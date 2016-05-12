(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Upgrade advances A-10s search capability

    Upgrade advances A-10s search capability

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mya Crosby 

    355th Fighter Wing

    David Antrobus and Fred Massow, 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group aircraft technicians, install a new lightweight airborne recovery system into an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2016. The 309th AMARG is scheduled to install 142 of Air Combat Command’s aircraft with the new LARS upgrade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 12:17
    Photo ID: 3087535
    VIRIN: 161205-F-SQ280-026
    Resolution: 2832x4256
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upgrade advances A-10s search capability [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    A-10
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    LARS
    AMARG
    #flyfightwin
    #smarternotharder
    LARS V-12
    lightweight airborne recovery systems
    309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group

    • LEAVE A COMMENT