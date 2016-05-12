David Antrobus, 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group aircraft technician, installs antenna wires for a lightweight airborne recovery system into an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2016. The new LARS upgrade provides pilots with GPS coordinates to friendly ground forces and allows them to communicate via voice or text. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 12:17
|Photo ID:
|3087536
|VIRIN:
|161205-F-SQ280-090
|Resolution:
|3778x2514
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Upgrade advances A-10s search capability [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT