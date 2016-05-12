Upgrade advances A-10s search capability

Aircraft technicians from the 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group install a new lightweight airborne recovery system into an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2016. The LARS V-12 is designed to allow A-10 pilots a more effective means of communication with individuals on the ground such as downed pilots, pararescuemen and joint terminal attack controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby)

Date Taken: 12.05.2016
Date Posted: 01.06.2017
Photo by A1C Mya Crosby