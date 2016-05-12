William Hampton, 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group aircraft mechanic, accounts for inventory for a lightweight airborne recovery system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2016. The 309th AMARG is scheduled to install the LARS upgrade into 142 of Air Combat Command’s aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2016 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 12:18 Photo ID: 3087544 VIRIN: 161205-F-SQ280-251 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 4.18 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Upgrade advances A-10s search capability [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.