U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeff Serrano, a food service specialist with the 55th Force Support Squadron, walks through the Ronald L. King Dining Facility kitchen during an Iron Chef Competition held June 2, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. Two team of food service specialists had to come up with three separate dishes each incorporating plantains to be served to a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:28 Photo ID: 3086360 VIRIN: 160602-F-XV591-003 Resolution: 4705x2725 Size: 7.92 MB Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent [Image 1 of 6], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.