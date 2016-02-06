(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent [Image 5 of 6]

    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2016

    Photo by Joshua Plueger 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeff Serrano, a food service specialist with the 55th Force Support Squadron, walks through the Ronald L. King Dining Facility kitchen during an Iron Chef Competition held June 2, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. Two team of food service specialists had to come up with three separate dishes each incorporating plantains to be served to a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3086360
    VIRIN: 160602-F-XV591-003
    Resolution: 4705x2725
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
