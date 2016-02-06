Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent

The culinary team representing the Ronald L. King Dining Facility created a pineapple crisp for their dessert dish during the Iron Chef competition held at the King Dining Facility June 2, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. The crisp was topped off with roasted coconut flakes, a handmade whipped cream, garnished with a plantain chip and plated with a decorative swoosh of strawberry puree.

