(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent [Image 1 of 6]

    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2016

    Photo by Joshua Plueger 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The culinary team representing the Ronald L. King Dining Facility created a pineapple crisp for their dessert dish during the Iron Chef competition held at the King Dining Facility June 2, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. The crisp was topped off with roasted coconut flakes, a handmade whipped cream, garnished with a plantain chip and plated with a decorative swoosh of strawberry puree.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:25
    Photo ID: 3086374
    VIRIN: 160602-F-XV591-007
    Resolution: 4342x2693
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent [Image 1 of 6], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent
    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent
    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent
    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent
    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent
    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent

    TAGS

    Iron Chef
    Offutt Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT