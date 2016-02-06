Judges sample two sets of appetizers, entrees and desserts made by three food service specialist teams at the inaugural Iron Chef competition hosted at the Ronald L. Kind Dining Facility on June 2, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. Judges scored the dishes on taste, originality and presentation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:27 Photo ID: 3086367 VIRIN: 160602-F-XV591-005 Resolution: 5514x3119 Size: 9.56 MB Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Chef Competition showcases culinary talent [Image 1 of 6], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.