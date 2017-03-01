U.S. Air Force Airmen run in formation during the 17th Training Group formation run at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 3, 2017. The formation run spanned a distance of 1.8 miles and included around 2,000 participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:47 Photo ID: 3086308 VIRIN: 170103-F-AG336-0136 Resolution: 5095x2863 Size: 16.85 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRG bolts in 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.