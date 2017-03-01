U.S. Air Force Airmen run in formation during the 17th Training Group formation run at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 3, 2017. The formation run spanned a distance of 1.8 miles and included around 2,000 participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 15:47
|Photo ID:
|3086308
|VIRIN:
|170103-F-AG336-0136
|Resolution:
|5095x2863
|Size:
|16.85 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 17th TRG bolts in 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
