17th TRG bolts in 2017

U.S. Air Force Col. Alex Ganster, 17th Training Group Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jesus Longoria, 312th Training Squadron superintendent, head the 17th TRG formation run on the flightline at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 3, 2017. Participants in the run ranged from TDY students, instructors, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion, 17th Training Support Squadron and 17th TRG permanent party personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/ Released)

