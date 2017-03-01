U.S. Air Force Airmen pass the Department of Defense Firefighter Memorial Park during the 17th Training Group formation run at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 3, 2017. The route was specifically designed to remind 17th TRG personnel of the base’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 15:47
|Photo ID:
|3086306
|VIRIN:
|170103-F-AG336-0132
|Resolution:
|5799x3870
|Size:
|22.03 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 17th TRG bolts in 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT