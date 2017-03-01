U.S. Air Force Airmen pass the Department of Defense Firefighter Memorial Park during the 17th Training Group formation run at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 3, 2017. The route was specifically designed to remind 17th TRG personnel of the base’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:47 Photo ID: 3086306 VIRIN: 170103-F-AG336-0132 Resolution: 5799x3870 Size: 22.03 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRG bolts in 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.