    17th TRG bolts in 2017 [Image 2 of 6]

    17th TRG bolts in 2017

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen pass the Department of Defense Firefighter Memorial Park during the 17th Training Group formation run at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 3, 2017. The route was specifically designed to remind 17th TRG personnel of the base’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:47
    Photo ID: 3086306
    VIRIN: 170103-F-AG336-0132
    Resolution: 5799x3870
    Size: 22.03 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th TRG bolts in 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    goodfellow air force base
    17 trw

