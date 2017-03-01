U.S. Army 344th Military Intelligence Battalion soldiers warm up before the 17th Training Group formation run on the flightline at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 3, 2017. The 17th TRG held the formation run to foster inter-service cooperation and kick off the new year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caelynn Ferguson/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:47 Photo ID: 3086289 VIRIN: 170103-F-AG336-0052 Resolution: 6582x4393 Size: 26.61 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRG bolts in 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.